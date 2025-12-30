Left Menu

Pakistan Hockey Faces Pay Dispute Turmoil Ahead of FIH Pro League

A significant financial dispute has erupted within Pakistan's national hockey team as senior players threaten to skip the FIH Pro League due to unpaid daily allowances. The discrepancy between promised and received payments has sparked tension, with the Pakistan Hockey Federation citing funding constraints as the core issue.

Pakistan Hockey Faces Pay Dispute Turmoil Ahead of FIH Pro League
In a troubling development for Pakistan hockey, a pay dispute has emerged, with senior players of the national team threatening to boycott the FIH Pro League's second phase in February if unpaid allowances remain unresolved.

Several players have alleged that they were promised 30,000 rupees per day, contrasting sharply with the 11,000 rupees they received. This payment issue underlines the growing frustration among players as they face substantial financial shortfalls.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation cited the funding limitations imposed by the Pakistan Sports Board, which adheres to a fixed daily allowance policy, as a barrier to honoring the original payment promises. Despite these challenges, the team plans to compete in Australia in February.

