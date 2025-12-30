Sonipat Stars Gear Up: Ayan Lochab Leads Stellar Squad in KCL Auction Triumph

In a decisive move at the Kabaddi Champions League auction, the Sonipat Stars have bolstered their squad with a mix of intensity, structure, and tactical intelligence. Central to their campaign was the acquisition of Ayan Lochab, a dynamic left raider, who was signed for Rs. 18.4 lakhs, making him one of the night's prized catches.

The Stars didn't stop there. They further solidified their defense by signing Navdeep Duhan and Nitin Rawal, ensuring strength in the corner positions. The acquisitions of Mohit and Avi Duhan add further reliability, providing depth to the cover positions. Notably, their raiding lineup includes new talents like Harsh, Parveen Banta, Mohit Kalkanda, and Vijay, offering the team strategic flexibility and healthy competition.

Expressing their confident approach, Sonipat Stars owners Somesh Mittal and Aditya Goel emphasized the methodical selection process aimed at aligning with the team's ethos. Ramesh Kumar, the head coach, praised the squad's balance, hinting at the strategic planning behind each selection. Key signing Ayan Lochab expressed his excitement at joining the Stars, highlighting the team's faith in him as a motivational force. With preparations now underway, Sonipat Stars are set to bring their sharp and fearless gameplay to the Kabaddi Champions League.

