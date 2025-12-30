Left Menu

Shaheen Shah Afridi's Setback: Injuries Cast Shadow on T20 World Cup Hopes

Shaheen Shah Afridi, a prominent fast bowler, has returned home from the Big Bash League due to a knee injury. This precautionary move comes as the T20 World Cup approaches. Afridi’s performance for Brisbane Heat was marked by challenges, and his recurring knee issues may impact his future availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:06 IST
  • Pakistan

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been forced to return to Pakistan after sustaining a knee injury during his stint with Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. Afridi, who played four games for the team, announced his departure on social media platform X, citing the need for rehabilitation as per the Pakistan Cricket Board's directive.

Afridi's injury, picked up when bowling against Adelaide Strikers, marks a concerning recurrence of a knee problem that previously sidelined him during international play. The precautionary recall by the PCB is linked to his potential participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to begin February 7.

Despite gratitude towards Brisbane Heat's team and fans, Afridi's performance in Australia proved taxing, capturing only two wickets with an economy rate of 11.19. His history of knee injuries poses significant worries for Pakistan's future tournaments, especially with his pivotal role in the T20 World Cup hosted by Sri Lanka and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

