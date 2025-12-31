Rashid Khan Leads Strong Afghanistan Squad for T20 World Cup

Rashid Khan is set to lead Afghanistan's formidable lineup in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup, scheduled between February and March. The tournament will see the return of seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman to the squad.

Among the 15-member squad, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and seamer Naveen-ul-Haq have also secured their spots. The World Cup will be hosted in India and Sri Lanka, with Afghanistan having previously advanced to the semi-finals in 2022 against top-tier teams including New Zealand, West Indies, and Australia.

In anticipation of the main event, Afghanistan will face the West Indies in a three-match T20 series in the United Arab Emirates next month. Said Naseeb Khan, the Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive, 'We cherish excellent memories from the past and hope for even better results this year in Asian conditions.'

(With inputs from agencies.)