Clash of Titans: Africa Cup of Nations Enters Knockout Stage
The Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco progresses to the knockout stage featuring top-ranked teams. While Zambia is the only former champion eliminated, other past winners continue, including Morocco, Senegal, and Nigeria. Morocco seeks redemption after nervy performances, facing Tanzania, while Algeria and DR Congo are anticipated to deliver an intense matchup.
The Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco promises thrilling matchups as it moves into the knockout stages. Eleven past winners, except for Zambia, are advancing, providing fans with a heavyweight lineup this weekend. Teams like Mozambique and Tanzania, newcomers to this stage, have shown potential.
Hosts Morocco, Africa's top-ranked team and World Cup semi-finalists a few years ago, regained form with a dominant 3-0 victory over Zambia, securing their spot at the top of Group A. Ahead of the knockout phase, Senegal, the second-ranked team, will play Sudan in Tangier, albeit without their captain Kalidou Koulibaly.
Anticipation builds for Algeria's clash with DR Congo, touted as a psychological showdown. The hosts face Tanzania, hoping for redemption in front of the home crowd. As the competition intensifies, each game now resembles a cup final, elevating pressure and excitement in this prestigious African football event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
