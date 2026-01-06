Quinton de Kock: A New Era of Batting Freedom

Quinton de Kock has reignited his cricket career, attributing his newfound freedom in batting to a clear mindset free of 'baggage.' Returning to the game in October 2025 during a T20I match, De Kock has since thrived in both ODIs and T20s, posting substantial scores.

De Kock, who has been a prolific run-scorer since his comeback, is eager to transfer his current form and extensive knowledge of Indian conditions to his teammates. With the T20 World Cup approaching, he emphasizes the importance of sharing his insights with younger players unfamiliar with certain venues.

Highlighted by his stellar performance in the SA20 league, where he is the leading run-scorer, De Kock insists that form is a poor predictor of World Cup success due to the unique pressure and environment. He continues to be a pivotal figure in South Africa's cricket endeavors.

