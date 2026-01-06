Left Menu

Liam Rosenior Set to Become Chelsea's New Manager

Liam Rosenior, currently the coach of Racing Strasbourg, announced that he is set to become the next manager of Chelsea. He expressed his honor at being linked with the club and confirmed a verbal agreement with them. An official announcement is expected soon, following Chelsea's recent parting with Enzo Maresca.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-01-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 14:23 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In a surprising move, Racing Strasbourg's English coach Liam Rosenior announced he is poised to become the new manager of Chelsea Football Club, one of the sport's most prestigious teams. The revelation came during a press conference on Tuesday.

Rosenior, who joined the French Ligue 1 club Strasbourg in 2024, expressed his immense honor and excitement at being associated with Chelsea, a club that is recognized as Club World Cup champions. He noted the significance of such an opportunity in his managerial career.

Despite confirming a verbal agreement with Chelsea, Rosenior mentioned he has not yet signed a contract. An official announcement about his new role is anticipated within hours, following Chelsea's recent departure from Enzo Maresca.

