In a surprising move, Racing Strasbourg's English coach Liam Rosenior announced he is poised to become the new manager of Chelsea Football Club, one of the sport's most prestigious teams. The revelation came during a press conference on Tuesday.

Rosenior, who joined the French Ligue 1 club Strasbourg in 2024, expressed his immense honor and excitement at being associated with Chelsea, a club that is recognized as Club World Cup champions. He noted the significance of such an opportunity in his managerial career.

Despite confirming a verbal agreement with Chelsea, Rosenior mentioned he has not yet signed a contract. An official announcement about his new role is anticipated within hours, following Chelsea's recent departure from Enzo Maresca.