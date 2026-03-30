VAR in the Spotlight: Fans Critique Its Impact on Football Joy
A survey by the Football Supporters’ Association reveals that 75.7% of Premier League fans oppose VAR. Most fans feel it diminishes the spontaneity of goal celebrations. The Premier League defends VAR's accuracy, citing improved decisions, but acknowledges room for refining the system’s implementation.
A significant backlash against Video Assistant Referees (VAR) has emerged among Premier League fans, with more than 75% expressing dissatisfaction with its use. This revelation comes from a survey conducted by the Football Supporters' Association (FSA) involving almost 8,000 participants across top-flight clubs.
The data reveals that 91.7% of fans believe VAR has diminished the spontaneous joy of goal celebrations. This survey mirrors findings from 2021, highlighting ongoing fan discontent. Thomas Concannon, FSA's Premier League network manager, stated that the results have been shared with relevant authorities for further dialogue.
Meanwhile, the Premier League defends the system, citing its role in delivering more accurate outcomes. Despite the criticism, officials stated that VAR interventions are less frequent compared to other European leagues, and continued system refinement remains a priority, assuring engagement with supporters in its optimization efforts.
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- FSA
- survey
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- PGMOL
- technology
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