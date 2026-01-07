Left Menu

Indian Shuttlers Face Challenging Matches at Yonex-Sunrise India Open

Indian badminton players, including PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, face tough draws at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open Super 750 tournament. The event, held from January 13 to 18, serves as a preparatory stage for the BWF World Championships. Indian players face strong competitors early in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:03 IST
Indian Shuttlers Face Challenging Matches at Yonex-Sunrise India Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian shuttlers face a series of formidable matches at the upcoming Yonex-Sunrise India Open Super 750 tournament in January, with stars like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen up against challenging opponents.

The tournament, a significant BWF World Tour event, will take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and also act as a precursor to the BWF World Championships set for August.

Among dramatic draws, former world champion PV Sindhu is set against Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen, while Lakshya Sen faces fellow Indian Ayush Shetty. Meanwhile, stalwart H S Prannoy will compete following Denmark's Anders Antonsen's withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

 Global
2
RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Agency

RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Age...

 India
3
Australia Battles Severe Heatwave: Health Warnings and Fire Hazards

Australia Battles Severe Heatwave: Health Warnings and Fire Hazards

 Australia
4
France's Strategic Response to US Greenland Ambitions

France's Strategic Response to US Greenland Ambitions

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026