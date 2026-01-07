Indian Shuttlers Face Challenging Matches at Yonex-Sunrise India Open

Indian shuttlers face a series of formidable matches at the upcoming Yonex-Sunrise India Open Super 750 tournament in January, with stars like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen up against challenging opponents.

The tournament, a significant BWF World Tour event, will take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and also act as a precursor to the BWF World Championships set for August.

Among dramatic draws, former world champion PV Sindhu is set against Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen, while Lakshya Sen faces fellow Indian Ayush Shetty. Meanwhile, stalwart H S Prannoy will compete following Denmark's Anders Antonsen's withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)