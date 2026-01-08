Civic body directs Samajwadi Party to vacate its office in UP's Sitapur within 15 days

The municipal administration in Sitapur has issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party, directing it to vacate its district office within 15 days, citing cancellation of the land allotment.

According to the municipal council, around 3,000 square feet of land was allotted to the SP on January 15, 2005, at a rent of Rs 100 per year. However, the allotment was cancelled four months later in the same year due to the violation of mandatory provisions.

''Since the allotment stands cancelled, continuing to use the premises is against the rules,'' the notice said.

Municipal Executive Officer Vaibhav Tripathi on Thursday said, ''The town hall is public property and any illegal occupation will not be tolerated. The municipality wants to use it in its original form for public interest.'' SP district president Chatrpal Yadav termed the notice ''illegal'', claiming the party has a valid lease. ''We were not informed earlier. The notice was pasted late on January 7. We will respond legally after informing senior leaders,'' he told PTI.

Former SP MLA and party national secretary Anoop Gupta alleged selective action, saying, ''Many BJP offices are on government land, but no action is taken against them. We will reply after legal advice.'' BJP district president Rajesh Shukla said, ''If anything is illegally occupied, it should be vacated. The notice has been served after due procedure.'' BJP spokesperson S N Singh added, ''The notice is issued by the municipality and is fully legal.''

