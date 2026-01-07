Left Menu

Jacob Bethell Shines But Australia Eyes Series Win

Jacob Bethell scored his first test century to spearhead England's resistance on day four of the fifth test. Despite his unbeaten 142, England ended with a fragile lead, leaving Australia poised for victory, bolstered by standout performances from Beau Webster and Scott Boland.

Jacob Bethell scored his maiden test century, forming the backbone of England's effort to delay Australia's inevitable series win on the fourth day of the fifth test at the cricket series. Despite Bethell's determined 142 not out, England closed at 302 for eight.

Bethell, a promising 22-year-old, replaced Ollie Pope and quickly proved his mettle, forming crucial partnerships with Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Jamie Smith. However, the efforts might fall short as England approaches their second innings with limited bowling options due to captain Ben Stokes's injury.

Australia's bowlers, with Beau Webster at the helm collecting three wickets, relentlessly attacked. Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland were pivotal in removing key English batsmen, positioning Australia for a 4-1 series triumph.

