SAI and Safdarjung Hospital Join Forces for Priority Athlete Care

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) partners with Safdarjung Hospital's Sports Injury Centre for priority care of athletes, enhancing sports medicine and rehabilitation. This initiative provides top-notch treatment and a smooth transition back to competition. A workshop for combat sports coaches aims to integrate sports science into training protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:18 IST
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is poised to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Safdarjung Hospital's Sports Injury Centre, aiming to ensure athletes receive prioritized medical care. This collaboration has secured in-principle approval from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, promising significant benefits for Indian sports.

Under this framework, the Sports Injury Centre will oversee advanced sports medicine and surgical interventions, while SAI will dedicate its efforts to applied sports science rehabilitation and developing return-to-play protocols. Dr. Deepak Joshi, SIC Director, highlights the collaboration's potential to fundamentally transform athletes' careers through integrated treatments.

Furthermore, SAI has launched a four-day workshop focused on sports sciences for combat sports coaches, fostering the integration of sports science into coaching practices. Coaches from boxing, wrestling, and judo are trained in advanced strength and exercise techniques to enhance elite performance and long-term athlete development.

