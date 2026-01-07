Left Menu

Triumphant Victories at Khelo India Beach Games: Chandigarh and Manipur Shine

Chandigarh's Simran and Sonia clinched gold in Pencak Silat by overcoming Anushka Singh and Anshu Kumari in the women’s Ganda double final at the Khelo India Beach Games. Manipur's Premchandra Yengkhom and Wahengbam Sudhir Meetei won their first gold in the men's final. Simran endured a knee injury but persisted to victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Diu | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:40 IST
Triumphant Victories at Khelo India Beach Games: Chandigarh and Manipur Shine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Chandigarh's Simran and Sonia emerged victorious over Anushka Singh and Anshu Kumari to secure the gold medal in the women's Ganda double final of Pencak Silat at the Khelo India Beach Games on Wednesday.

In the men's final, Manipur's Premchandra Yengkhom and Wahengbam Sudhir Meetei clinched their maiden gold by defeating Tamil Nadu's Bose Raja Guru and Selvakumar 555-536.

Despite a knee injury in the semifinals, Simran demonstrated remarkable resilience, enabling her team to triumph with a score of 555-537. Punjab Police employee Simran also won bronze in Tunggal earlier. The event saw strong performances beyond Pencak Silat, as Odisha's beach soccer team and Kerala made impressive strides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra

Knife Attack on Shiv Sena's Ward 92 Candidate in Bandra

 India
2
Devastating LPG Blast Injures Ten in Pune Hotel

Devastating LPG Blast Injures Ten in Pune Hotel

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Deletions in Uttar Pradesh

Controversy Erupts Over Massive Voter List Deletions in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape

Fadnavis' Vision: Transforming Mumbai's Infrastructure Landscape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026