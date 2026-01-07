Triumphant Victories at Khelo India Beach Games: Chandigarh and Manipur Shine

Chandigarh's Simran and Sonia emerged victorious over Anushka Singh and Anshu Kumari to secure the gold medal in the women's Ganda double final of Pencak Silat at the Khelo India Beach Games on Wednesday.

In the men's final, Manipur's Premchandra Yengkhom and Wahengbam Sudhir Meetei clinched their maiden gold by defeating Tamil Nadu's Bose Raja Guru and Selvakumar 555-536.

Despite a knee injury in the semifinals, Simran demonstrated remarkable resilience, enabling her team to triumph with a score of 555-537. Punjab Police employee Simran also won bronze in Tunggal earlier. The event saw strong performances beyond Pencak Silat, as Odisha's beach soccer team and Kerala made impressive strides.

