Viswanathan Anand Shines at Tata Steel Chess India: A Grandmaster's Resilience

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand emerged as a joint leader in a tough field at the Tata Steel Chess India tournament. Despite the rise of young talent, Anand demonstrated his prowess by securing two wins and a draw, leading alongside Hans Niemann on the first day.

Kolkata | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:17 IST
Viswanathan Anand
  • Country:
  • India

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand made a significant impact on the first day of the Tata Steel Chess India tournament, demonstrating that he still holds a formidable position in a field largely dominated by younger players.

Anand, returning to the tournament after a six-year hiatus, showcased his strategic brilliance by defeating American Grandmaster Wesley So in the opening round. He then drew against China's Wei Yi before clinching a victory over fellow Indian Aravindh Chithambaram, placing him in a joint lead with 2.5 points.

In the women's category, American International Master Carissa Yip led the scoreboard with 2.5 points, while India's Vantika Agrawal impressed with strong performances to stay as the top Indian performer. The day's games were marked by strategic battles, dramatic finishes, and tactical superiority across both the open and women's events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

