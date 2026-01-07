Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur: Women's Premier League Boosts Player Confidence and Opportunities

Harmanpreet Kaur, India and Mumbai Indians' captain, highlights the positive impact of the Women's Premier League on players' confidence. By increasing the number of games, the league prepares them for international challenges. With significant achievements in WPL, Harmanpreet underscores the league's role in opening new avenues for players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:18 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur: Women's Premier League Boosts Player Confidence and Opportunities
Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pre-season press conference, Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Mumbai Indians and India's World Cup-winning side, emphasized the transformative impact of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on players' confidence and performance. Kaur stated that the increase in the number of matches has significantly prepared players for larger international stages.

Reflecting on past challenges, Harmanpreet recalled how the scarcity of games adversely affected players' confidence, throwing them unprepared into the high-pressure environment of Team India. 'Confidence grows as you play more cricket,' she noted, underlining WPL's pivotal role in providing exposure to competitive cricket, which in turn enhances players' ability to handle pressure situations.

Harmanpreet also pointed out that WPL's fierce competition against top international talent showcases players' skills, paving pathways for their careers. With two WPL titles to her name, Kaur is celebrated as the league's most successful captain. In 27 matches, she has amassed an impressive 851 runs, making her Mumbai Indians' top scorer and a prominent figure in the league's history.

TRENDING

1
Two dead after fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai's Chandivali area: Civic officials.

Two dead after fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai's Chandivali...

 India
2
India U19's Commanding Series Sweep in Benoni

India U19's Commanding Series Sweep in Benoni

 South Africa
3
Nepal's National Assembly Election: A Political Crossroads

Nepal's National Assembly Election: A Political Crossroads

 Nepal
4
Congress Sets Stage for Assam Assembly Elections with Key Appointments

Congress Sets Stage for Assam Assembly Elections with Key Appointments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026