Harmanpreet Kaur: Women's Premier League Boosts Player Confidence and Opportunities

In a pre-season press conference, Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Mumbai Indians and India's World Cup-winning side, emphasized the transformative impact of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on players' confidence and performance. Kaur stated that the increase in the number of matches has significantly prepared players for larger international stages.

Reflecting on past challenges, Harmanpreet recalled how the scarcity of games adversely affected players' confidence, throwing them unprepared into the high-pressure environment of Team India. 'Confidence grows as you play more cricket,' she noted, underlining WPL's pivotal role in providing exposure to competitive cricket, which in turn enhances players' ability to handle pressure situations.

Harmanpreet also pointed out that WPL's fierce competition against top international talent showcases players' skills, paving pathways for their careers. With two WPL titles to her name, Kaur is celebrated as the league's most successful captain. In 27 matches, she has amassed an impressive 851 runs, making her Mumbai Indians' top scorer and a prominent figure in the league's history.