Telangana Launches Second Edition of Chief Minister's Cup 2025

The Sports Authority of Telangana has announced the second edition of the Chief Minister's Cup 2025, set to take place from January 17 to February 26. The event will include competitions across 44 sports disciplines.

Competitions will be held at various stages: village, mandal, Assembly constituency, district, and culminating at the state level. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled a poster for the CM Cup 2025 at a recent event.

The diverse range of sports includes archery, athletics, and basketball, among others. A digital framework will facilitate registration and efficient monitoring throughout the event, ensuring transparency and organized progression at all tiers.