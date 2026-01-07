Left Menu

India U19's Commanding Series Sweep in Benoni

India U19 achieved a resounding 233-run victory over South Africa U19 in the third Youth ODI, securing a 3-0 series sweep. India scored a massive 393/7 and bowled out South Africa for 160, with Kishan Singh leading the bowling attack. Twin centuries by Aaron George and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi highlighted India's dominant performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:44 IST
India U19's Commanding Series Sweep in Benoni
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a powerful display of cricketing prowess, India U19 triumphed over South Africa U19 with a massive 233-run victory in the third Youth ODI held in Benoni. This authoritative win secured India a clean 3-0 series sweep as they showcased exceptional skills in both batting and bowling.

Batting first, India posted an imposing 393/7 in their 50 overs, with openers Aaron George and Captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leading the charge. George scored a commendable 118, while Sooryavanshi wowed with a scintillating 127. Despite South Africa opting to field, their decision faltered as they faced relentless pressure from the Indian lineup.

India's bowling unit, spearheaded by Kishan Singh, was relentless. Singh dismantled the South African top order with figures of 3/15. South Africa crumbled under India's pressure, with Mohammed Enaan and other bowlers contributing to dismiss the hosts for 160 in just 35 overs. This comprehensive victory underlined India's dominance in the series.

TRENDING

1
Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

 Global
2
Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail

 India
3
Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

Escalating Tensions in Aleppo: Government vs. Kurds

 Global
4
Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

Trump Targets Wall Street's Home Buying to Ease Housing Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026