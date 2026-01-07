India U19's Commanding Series Sweep in Benoni

In a powerful display of cricketing prowess, India U19 triumphed over South Africa U19 with a massive 233-run victory in the third Youth ODI held in Benoni. This authoritative win secured India a clean 3-0 series sweep as they showcased exceptional skills in both batting and bowling.

Batting first, India posted an imposing 393/7 in their 50 overs, with openers Aaron George and Captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leading the charge. George scored a commendable 118, while Sooryavanshi wowed with a scintillating 127. Despite South Africa opting to field, their decision faltered as they faced relentless pressure from the Indian lineup.

India's bowling unit, spearheaded by Kishan Singh, was relentless. Singh dismantled the South African top order with figures of 3/15. South Africa crumbled under India's pressure, with Mohammed Enaan and other bowlers contributing to dismiss the hosts for 160 in just 35 overs. This comprehensive victory underlined India's dominance in the series.