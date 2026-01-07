Hyderabad Toofans Triumph in Thrilling Hockey Comeback Against Ranchi Royals

In a gripping encounter at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Hyderabad Toofans pulled off a stunning comeback to secure a 3-2 victory against Ranchi Royals in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 season. Tom Boon gave Ranchi an early advantage with goals in the 11th and 17th minutes.

The match kicked off with Hyderabad scripting the early tempo. Holding possession, they dictated play while Ranchi waited for counter-attacking opportunities. Ranchi capitalized on penalty corners, with Boon converting to put the Royals ahead. Despite Hyderabad's attempts, the first half ended with a 2-0 lead for Ranchi.

Hyderabad's persistence finally bore fruit in the second half. Amandeep Lakra's dragflick in the 42nd minute reduced the deficit, followed by Nic Woods' equalizer within minutes. As the clock ticked down, Talwinder Singh's late goal secured a thrilling win, giving Hyderabad Toofans crucial points in the league.