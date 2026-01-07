Left Menu

Hyderabad Toofans Triumph in Thrilling Hockey Comeback Against Ranchi Royals

Hyderabad Toofans staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Ranchi Royals 3-2 in the Men's Hockey India League 2025-26. Despite a strong start from Ranchi, goals from Amandeep Lakra, Nic Woods, and Talwinder Singh secured victory for Hyderabad at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore.

Hyderabad Toofans Triumph in Thrilling Hockey Comeback Against Ranchi Royals
Hyderabad Toofans players celebrating. (Photo: Hockey India media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping encounter at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Hyderabad Toofans pulled off a stunning comeback to secure a 3-2 victory against Ranchi Royals in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 season. Tom Boon gave Ranchi an early advantage with goals in the 11th and 17th minutes.

The match kicked off with Hyderabad scripting the early tempo. Holding possession, they dictated play while Ranchi waited for counter-attacking opportunities. Ranchi capitalized on penalty corners, with Boon converting to put the Royals ahead. Despite Hyderabad's attempts, the first half ended with a 2-0 lead for Ranchi.

Hyderabad's persistence finally bore fruit in the second half. Amandeep Lakra's dragflick in the 42nd minute reduced the deficit, followed by Nic Woods' equalizer within minutes. As the clock ticked down, Talwinder Singh's late goal secured a thrilling win, giving Hyderabad Toofans crucial points in the league.

