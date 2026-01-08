Kevin Keegan's Courageous Battle: From Football Legend to Cancer Warrior

Football icon Kevin Keegan, known for his illustrious career as both a player and manager, has been diagnosed with cancer, according to Newcastle United. The former England international, who is 74, was admitted to the hospital for further tests that led to this revelation.

Keegan's remarkable playing career included successful stints at Liverpool, where he secured multiple trophies, and Hamburg, where he twice achieved the honor of European Footballer of the Year. With 204 goals in 592 league appearances, Keegan earned legendary status among football fans.

As a manager, Keegan led Newcastle to the cusp of Premier League glory and took charge of the England national team. However, his tenure as England manager met challenges, ending shortly after Euro 2000. Amidst his health battle, Keegan's legacy in football continues to inspire.