Left Menu

Kevin Keegan's Courageous Battle: From Football Legend to Cancer Warrior

Former England football star and manager Kevin Keegan has been diagnosed with cancer. The 74-year-old, renowned for his illustrious career with clubs like Liverpool and Hamburg, is set to undergo treatment. Keegan, known as 'King Kev,' also managed Newcastle United and the England national team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 00:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 00:47 IST
Kevin Keegan's Courageous Battle: From Football Legend to Cancer Warrior

Football icon Kevin Keegan, known for his illustrious career as both a player and manager, has been diagnosed with cancer, according to Newcastle United. The former England international, who is 74, was admitted to the hospital for further tests that led to this revelation.

Keegan's remarkable playing career included successful stints at Liverpool, where he secured multiple trophies, and Hamburg, where he twice achieved the honor of European Footballer of the Year. With 204 goals in 592 league appearances, Keegan earned legendary status among football fans.

As a manager, Keegan led Newcastle to the cusp of Premier League glory and took charge of the England national team. However, his tenure as England manager met challenges, ending shortly after Euro 2000. Amidst his health battle, Keegan's legacy in football continues to inspire.

TRENDING

1
Venezuelan Crisis: U.S. Plans Stir Controversy

Venezuelan Crisis: U.S. Plans Stir Controversy

 Global
2
AI Chatbot Lawsuit: A Landmark Settlement

AI Chatbot Lawsuit: A Landmark Settlement

 Global
3
Venezuela's Oil Negotiations: A Potential Shift in U.S. Relations

Venezuela's Oil Negotiations: A Potential Shift in U.S. Relations

 Global
4
SheBelieves Cup 2027: A Prelude to Women's World Cup Glory

SheBelieves Cup 2027: A Prelude to Women's World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026