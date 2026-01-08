PSG Eyes Redemption in French Super Cup Classique Showdown

Paris St Germain's coach, Luis Enrique, has downplayed the narrative of revenge ahead of their French Super Cup match against Olympique de Marseille. The match, set to take place in Kuwait, promises to be a thrilling 'Classique' showdown.

Enrique, a former coach of Barcelona, highlighted the importance of emotional control and attention to detail as PSG gears up for the final. He acknowledged that while Marseille has quality players, PSG aims to dominate the game, maintain possession, and quickly recover the ball.

PSG captain Marquinhos, determined to 'restore order' after Marseille's recent victory over his team, echoed the sentiment of motivation and preparedness. Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi recognized PSG as one of Europe's strongest teams, yet remains hopeful that his team can forge their own successful path.