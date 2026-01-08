Left Menu

PSG Eyes Redemption in French Super Cup Classique Showdown

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique emphasizes that their upcoming match against Olympique de Marseille in the French Super Cup is not about revenge. Both teams are focused on the significance of this 'Classique' final. PSG aims to dominate play, while Marseille seeks to make history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 01:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 01:10 IST
PSG Eyes Redemption in French Super Cup Classique Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paris St Germain's coach, Luis Enrique, has downplayed the narrative of revenge ahead of their French Super Cup match against Olympique de Marseille. The match, set to take place in Kuwait, promises to be a thrilling 'Classique' showdown.

Enrique, a former coach of Barcelona, highlighted the importance of emotional control and attention to detail as PSG gears up for the final. He acknowledged that while Marseille has quality players, PSG aims to dominate the game, maintain possession, and quickly recover the ball.

PSG captain Marquinhos, determined to 'restore order' after Marseille's recent victory over his team, echoed the sentiment of motivation and preparedness. Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi recognized PSG as one of Europe's strongest teams, yet remains hopeful that his team can forge their own successful path.

TRENDING

1
Venezuelan Crisis: U.S. Plans Stir Controversy

Venezuelan Crisis: U.S. Plans Stir Controversy

 Global
2
AI Chatbot Lawsuit: A Landmark Settlement

AI Chatbot Lawsuit: A Landmark Settlement

 Global
3
Venezuela's Oil Negotiations: A Potential Shift in U.S. Relations

Venezuela's Oil Negotiations: A Potential Shift in U.S. Relations

 Global
4
SheBelieves Cup 2027: A Prelude to Women's World Cup Glory

SheBelieves Cup 2027: A Prelude to Women's World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026