SheBelieves Cup 2027: A Prelude to Women's World Cup Glory

The SheBelieves Cup, an esteemed annual tournament, returns in March for its 11th edition, showcasing formidable teams such as the United States, Argentina, Canada, and Colombia. Organizers announced that this year's competition would spotlight some of women's soccer's most competitive national teams.

United States head coach Emma Hayes expressed the tournament's significance in the broader context of their preparations for the 2027 Women's World Cup. 'These are teams that could be in the World Cup in 2027,' Hayes emphasized, highlighting the practical benefits of facing diverse playing styles and strengths.

Historically dominant, the U.S. team aims to reclaim glory after Japan interrupted their consecutive victories in 2025. As the event unfolds from March 1 to 7, it serves as critical groundwork for November's CONCACAF W Championship, where World Cup qualifying decisions will take place.

(With inputs from agencies.)