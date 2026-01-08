FIDE Launches First Official Freestyle Chess World Championship

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) is set to expand the chess landscape with the introduction of the first official Freestyle Chess World Championship. Scheduled for February 13–15 in Weissenhaus, Germany, this new event will be a joint effort with private organizer Freestyle Chess.

This marks the inaugural awarding of the title in the Fischer Random format under a combined framework, highlighting a shift towards reducing reliance on opening preparation and focusing more on creativity and skill. Eight competitors will vie for the title, including six qualifiers from the 2025 Grand Slam standings.

The competition will feature a notable $300,000 prize fund, with the champion receiving $100,000. FIDE has also announced plans for a women's freestyle world championship in 2026, underscoring their commitment to diversifying the chess competitive scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)