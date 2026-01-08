Ashes fifth Test: Australia defeat England by five wickets, clinch five-match series 4-1

A fantastic all-round display from Australia's cricketers sealed victory over the Ben Stokes-led England by five wickets in the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. With this victory, the hosts clinched the five-match Ashes series 4-1. Earlier in the Ashes series, Australia clinched victories in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide, before the Three Lions bounced back and registered a memorable win in Melbourne.

During the Sydney Test for Australia, captain Steve Smith and Travis Head scored brilliant centuries in the first innings, while Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland had a good outing with the ball in both innings against England. England, on the other hand, showcased a brilliant fightback with Joe Root scoring a century in the first innings, whereas Jacob Bethell hit his maiden first First Class hundred in the second.

The second session of Day 5 started with Australia at 71/2 with 71 more runs to win the Sydney match. During the fourth ball of the 16th over, Marnus Labuschagne hammered a massive six against Will Jacks. However, Jacks removed captain Steve Smith (12 off 12 balls, including one four) during the fifth ball of the 18th over.

Usman Khawaja, who was playing his last international match, recieved a guard of honour from England players. Khawaja's stay was short at the crease as he was dismissed by speedster Josh Tongue for six runs off seven balls, with the help of one boundary.

Australia lost another wicket after there was a huge mix-up, costing the wicket of Marnus, who was dismissed for 37 runs off 40 balls, including five boundaries. Australia slumped to 125/5. However, after three quick wickets, Cameron Green (22* off 27 balls, including three fours) and Alex Carey (16* off 27 deliveries with one four) ensured Australia crossed the finish line, chasing the 160-run target in 31.2 overs and won the Sydney Test by five wickets.

Coming to the match, England posted 384 in 97.3 overs after opting to bat first. Veteran batter Joe Root top-scored with 160 runs off 242 deliveries, along with 15 fours. This was Root's second hundred in the Ashes series after the Brisbane Test. England vice-captain Harry Brook played a fighting knock of 84 runs off 97 balls, with the help of six fours and one six. Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith made 27 off 62 balls, including three boundaries.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60), Scott Boland (2/85), Cameron Green (1/85), and Marnus Labuschagne (1/14) were among the wicket-takers. In response, Australia notched up 567 in 133.5 overs and took a 183-run lead. Captain Steve Smith made 138 off 220 balls, including 16 fours and one six. Beau Webster scored 71 off 87 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries.

Travis Head top-scored with 163 runs off 166 balls, along with 24 fours and one six. For Three Lions, Brydon Carse (3/130), Josh Tongue (3/97), captain Ben Stokes (2/95), Will Jacks (1/34), and Jacob Bethell (1/52) picked wickets. In the second innings of England, the 22-year-old Jacob Bethell played a fantastic knock of 154 off 265 deliveries, including 15 fours. After scoring his maiden First-Class Hundred, the 22-year-old Bethell became the ninth England batter to score a century against Australia, aged 22 or younger, according to ESPNcricinfo.

He joined the elite list, including Johnny Briggs, Jack Hearne, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, Colin Cowdrey, David Gower, Mike Atherton, Alastair Cook, and Ben Stokes. Additionally, the stylish left-handed batter became the sixth English player to score their maiden First-Class century in a Test match. Before Bethell, the elite milestone was achieved by Henry Wood against South Africa in 1898, Billy Griffith vs West Indies in 1948, Jack Russell vs Australia in 1989, Stuart Broad vs Pakistan in 2010, Gus Atkinson vs Sri Lanka in 2024.

Opener Ben Duckett (42 off 55 deliveries, including six fours) and Harry Brook (42 off 48 balls, with the help of five fours) helped England make 342 in their second innings, setting up a target of 160 runs. For Australia, Mitchell Starc (3/72), Scott Boland (2/46), Michael Neser (1/55), and Beau Webster (3/64) scalped wickets.

While chasing, Head (29), Weatherald (34), and Marnus (37) ensured Australia won the Sydney Test by five wickets against England. Josh Tongue scalped a three-wicket haul (3/42), having a decent outing with the ball for the visitors. Brief Scores: England: 384 and 342 (Joe Root 160, Jacob Bethell 154, Michael Neser 4/60, Mitchell Starc 3/72) vs Australia: 567 and 161/5 (Travis Head 165, Steve Smith 138, Brydon Carse 3/108, Josh Tongue 3/42). (ANI)

