Young Sensations Shake Up WTT Feeder Series 2026

In a thrilling start to the WTT Feeder Series 2026, Hansini Mathan overcomes third seed Yoo Yerin. The mixed doubles top seed faces an early exit, and Priyanuj Bhattacharya stages a surprise win. Key players like Manush Shah and Snehit Suravajjula advance with ease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:05 IST
In a dramatic opening at the WTT Feeder Series 2026, junior national champion Hansini Mathan delivered a stunning upset against third seed Yoo Yerin from South Korea in the women's singles category, winning with a scoreline of 11-8, 11-3, 11-9.

Meanwhile, the mixed doubles category saw a surprise as Payas Jain and Syndrela Das managed to overcome top seeds Akash Pal and Poymantee Baisya after a thrilling five-set match.

The event also witnessed Priyanuj Bhattacharya's unexpected victory over Navid Shams in men's singles, as key figures like Manush Shah exhibited dominant performances, securing their spots in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

