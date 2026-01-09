Young Sensations Shake Up WTT Feeder Series 2026

In a dramatic opening at the WTT Feeder Series 2026, junior national champion Hansini Mathan delivered a stunning upset against third seed Yoo Yerin from South Korea in the women's singles category, winning with a scoreline of 11-8, 11-3, 11-9.

Meanwhile, the mixed doubles category saw a surprise as Payas Jain and Syndrela Das managed to overcome top seeds Akash Pal and Poymantee Baisya after a thrilling five-set match.

The event also witnessed Priyanuj Bhattacharya's unexpected victory over Navid Shams in men's singles, as key figures like Manush Shah exhibited dominant performances, securing their spots in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)