Young Sensations Shake Up WTT Feeder Series 2026
In a thrilling start to the WTT Feeder Series 2026, Hansini Mathan overcomes third seed Yoo Yerin. The mixed doubles top seed faces an early exit, and Priyanuj Bhattacharya stages a surprise win. Key players like Manush Shah and Snehit Suravajjula advance with ease.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic opening at the WTT Feeder Series 2026, junior national champion Hansini Mathan delivered a stunning upset against third seed Yoo Yerin from South Korea in the women's singles category, winning with a scoreline of 11-8, 11-3, 11-9.
Meanwhile, the mixed doubles category saw a surprise as Payas Jain and Syndrela Das managed to overcome top seeds Akash Pal and Poymantee Baisya after a thrilling five-set match.
The event also witnessed Priyanuj Bhattacharya's unexpected victory over Navid Shams in men's singles, as key figures like Manush Shah exhibited dominant performances, securing their spots in the next round.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ex-South Korean President's Legal Battle: Potential Death Penalty in Insurrection Charges
South Korea's Judiciary Prepares to Sentence Former President in Historic Insurrection Case
UPDATE 2-South Korea's President Lee to visit Japan for a summit with PM Takaichi
South Korea sets up task force on uranium enrichment, nuclear cooperation with US
Italian PM Meloni to visit South Korea for summit with President Lee