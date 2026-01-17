Tennis Takes Center Stage: The Drama of 2026 Grand Slams

The 2026 Australian Open promises excitement, with a notable division in winner profiles. Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek headline the women's game, while Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner continue to dominate male competitions, having met in three consecutive major finals.

Despite record prize money increases to about $75 million, tennis players are advocating for a more significant share of the revenue. Defending champion Madison Keys expresses cautious optimism regarding enhancements in player benefits and decision-making roles within the Grand Slam framework.

Venus Williams makes her return at the Australian Open after a prolonged absence, while her sister Serena hints at a comeback. Notably, Stan Wawrinka announces 2026 as his final tour season, leaving fans to speculate on future contenders like Holger Rune, Jack Draper, and Arthur Fils who are currently sidelined due to injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)