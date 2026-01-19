UPDATE 1-Soccer-Manchester City boost injury-hit defence with Guehi signing

Manchester City have signed England centre back Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace on a five-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday, as they look ‌to close the gap on leaders Arsenal in the title race.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that the deal to sign the 25-year-old international - who had ⁠six months left on his Palace contract - was worth around 20 million pounds ($26.84 million). Guehi's arrival is a timely boost for City, who have been dealing with a defensive injury crisis involving Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and John Stones.

Guehi becomes City's second signing ​of the January transfer window after the arrival of winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth. "It is clear Marc has been ‍one of the best defenders in English football for quite some time now, so we are absolutely delighted to bring him to Manchester City," City director of football Hugo Viana said in a statement.

The signing represents a major coup for City, given that he was close to joining reigning ⁠Premier League ‌champions Liverpool on transfer deadline ⁠day last year before the move fell through

. He had also reportedly attracted interest from several top European clubs, including Bayern Munich.

'BEST CLUB IN ENGLAND' A product of ‍the Chelsea academy, Guehi joined Palace in 2021 and went on to make 188 appearances for the South London club, eventually captaining ​them.

He led Palace to victory in the FA Cup last season - the first major trophy

in their 164-year history - and ⁠later lifted the Community Shield

in August. "This move feels like the culmination of all the hard work I have put into my career," Guehi said.

"I am now at ⁠the best club in England and part of an unbelievable squad of players. It feels good to be able to say that." Guehi was left out of Palace's 2-1 loss at Sunderland on Saturday, after which manager Oliver Glasner, who ⁠also announced he will

leave at the end of the season,

lashed out at the club's hierarchy, saying his squad have been "abandoned completely".

City are ⁠second with 43 points from ‌22 matches, seven behind Arsenal. Their next game is a Champions League trip to Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday before returning to Premier League action at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. ($1 = ⁠0.7452 pounds)

