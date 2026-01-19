Left Menu

Fergus Browning, Harshveer Singh impress at Pune Grand Tour 2026

India's first-ever Continental multi-stage road race for men burst into life on Monday afternoon as the Pune Grand Tour 2026 rolled out from Goodluck Chowk near Deccan Gymkhana.

Fergus Browning, Harshveer Singh impress at Pune Grand Tour 2026
Pune Grand Tour Prologue stage winners (Photo: Pune Grand Tour). Image Credit: ANI
The Prologue stage of the Pune Grand Tour 2026, sponsored by Bajaj, officially launched the five-day spectacle, thereby setting the competitive tone for what promises to be a landmark week in Indian cycling.

At exactly 1:30 pm, India's Sachin Desai of the Indian National Development Team became the first rider to roll out, with the crowd erupting in chants of "Sachin, Sachin" at the start point, according to a release. However, when the dust settled, it was Fergus Browning who stamped his authority on the opening day. Riding for Terengganu Cycling Team, Malaysia, the Australian produced a blistering ride to stop the clock at 08:05:89 seconds.

Averaging over 50 kilometres per hour, Browning not only claimed the fastest time but also earned the coveted Yellow Jersey, securing it for Stage 1 beginning Tuesday. "I had gone out pretty hard and, with the downhill coming to the finish, you just try to hang on and go as fast as you can," Browning said after finishing first in Prologue. "I didn't really know what to expect coming here. Obviously, it's a race that's never happened before. Hats off to the race organisers, the roads already today were amazing and well patrolled, so, yeah, I can't complain. It was amazing. I'm definitely looking forward to the hillier stages. I prefer the climbs. But we get through day by day and see how the rest of the race unfolds." he adds

The narrow margins at the top underlined the intensity of the contest. Browning's competitor, Dylan Hopkins, also from Australia, representing Roojai Insurance, Winspace, Thailand, finished second, just fractions of a second behind with a time of 08:06:33. Cyprus' Andreas Miltiadis of Quick Pro Team secured third place in 08:08:92, followed by Belgium's Yorben Lauryssen of Tarteletto-Isorex (08:11:49). Completing the top five was Zeb Kyffin, also from the Terengganu outfit, finishing seven seconds off the leader. Led by Browning, the top five riders will lead the 164-strong pelotons into Stage 1, having secured the front positions on the starting grid.

Among the home contingent, Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Indian National Team, emerged as the fastest Indian and the third-fastest Asian, posting a time of 08:42:07 to secure the 26th starting position for Stage 1. He was followed by Vishwajeet Singh, Indian National Team, who finished in 08:47:33, and Naveen John, Indian National Team, who clocked 08:49:44, placing them 35th and 43rd, respectively, on the starting grid for Stage 1. Their performances reflected steady progress against an elite international field and ensured a respectable showing on a demanding opening day. It was a rare chance to measure themselves against UCI-level opposition on home roads, absorbing the demands of elite race speed, pacing and precision.

The Prologue ran from Goodluck Chowk to the Deccan Gymkhana bus stop, covering a fast, technical 7.5 km circuit through the city. Unlike mass-start stages, the format demanded focus and discipline, with 164 riders setting off individually at one-minute gaps. Classified as a Union Cycliste Internationale 2.2 event, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour carries tangible global significance. Performances here contribute valuable ranking points towards qualification for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics, elevating the stakes for riders from every continent.

Attention now shifts to Tuesday's Stage 1, the Mulshi-Maval Miles, which will roll out from TCS Circle in Hinjewadi Phase 3. Spanning 87.2 km with an elevation gain of 828 metres, the route blends urban stretches with sharp turns and rolling terrain, promising the first real test of team tactics and endurance. With four more stages to come, from punishing ghat climbs to a dramatic city-centre finale, the Prologue has done its job. It has set the order, ignited the competition and announced that the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 is not merely underway, but already delivering on its promise as India's bold entry into world-class cycling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

