Rahul Gandhi Advocates for New Cricket Academy in Raebareli

In a significant move to bolster local sports infrastructure, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, advocated for the establishment of a cricket academy in Raebareli. He communicated this request directly to BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla, according to Dr Manish Chauhan, the District Cricket Association President.

At a sports event in Raebareli, Gandhi noticed the lack of proper sports facilities and discussed this with the committee members present, highlighting a dire need for adequate infrastructure. His appeal to Shukla came in response to these findings, aiming to support local talent and sports enthusiasts.

During his visit to Raebareli, Gandhi inaugurated the Raebareli Premier League T-20 cricket tournament. The event, held at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, also saw him interact with players and unveil the tournament trophy. His involvement underscores his commitment to improving sports amenities in his constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)