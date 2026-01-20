Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for New Cricket Academy in Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, called for a cricket academy in Raebareli after conversing with BCCI's Rajiv Shukla at a local event. The Congress leader observed inadequate sports facilities and advocated for better infrastructure. He also inaugurated a cricket tournament and engaged with participating teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:26 IST
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for New Cricket Academy in Raebareli
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster local sports infrastructure, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, advocated for the establishment of a cricket academy in Raebareli. He communicated this request directly to BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla, according to Dr Manish Chauhan, the District Cricket Association President.

At a sports event in Raebareli, Gandhi noticed the lack of proper sports facilities and discussed this with the committee members present, highlighting a dire need for adequate infrastructure. His appeal to Shukla came in response to these findings, aiming to support local talent and sports enthusiasts.

During his visit to Raebareli, Gandhi inaugurated the Raebareli Premier League T-20 cricket tournament. The event, held at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, also saw him interact with players and unveil the tournament trophy. His involvement underscores his commitment to improving sports amenities in his constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Construction Site: The Death of a Software Engineer Sparks Outrage

Tragedy at Construction Site: The Death of a Software Engineer Sparks Outrag...

 India
2
India-EU Forge Ahead with Historic Trade Deal Amid Geopolitical Shocks

India-EU Forge Ahead with Historic Trade Deal Amid Geopolitical Shocks

 India
3
Britain Approves Controversial Chinese Embassy Amid Security Concerns

Britain Approves Controversial Chinese Embassy Amid Security Concerns

 Global
4
Future of Healthcare: A Call for Empathy and Innovation

Future of Healthcare: A Call for Empathy and Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026