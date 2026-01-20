Santosh Trophy: Assam Hosts National Football Championship's 79th Edition

The much-anticipated 79th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy is set to begin in Assam, marking the state's seventh time hosting the historic tournament. Known for its scenic landscapes like the Brahmaputra and the white rhino habitats, Assam aims to further popularize football across its districts.

In a bid to promote and develop the sport, the state first welcomed the championship in Nowgong in 1959-60 and then again a decade later in 1969-70, with four more editions held in Guwahati. This year, the competition will reach the remote locales of Dhakuakhana and Dhemaji, ensuring widespread engagement among the local communities.

The championship structure comprises nine groups in the preliminaries, with group winners advancing to the finals. Assam, along with last season's finalists West Bengal and Kerala, have been automatically seeded into the final rounds. The top four teams will secure a spot in the quarter-finals scheduled for February 2 and 3, paving the way to the semi-finals on February 5. The much-anticipated final is on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)