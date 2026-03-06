Tehri Lake: The New Hub for Water and Adventure Sports in India
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami champions Tehri Lake Festival 2026, promoting it as a sports hub. With 1.3 billion rupees invested, the site aims for national and international recognition in water and adventure sports, creating job opportunities. Dhami encourages athletes to strive for excellence, boosting tourism and local employment.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Tehri Lake Festival Himalayan-O2 2026, promoting the vision to transform it into a sports hub. Addressing attendees, he emphasized the goal to establish Tehri as a prime destination for water and adventure sports, attracting both national and international athletes. Sports such as kayaking, canoeing, jet skiing, and scuba diving are being actively promoted.
He stated, "We will continue our efforts to accelerate and expand these possibilities. We have initiated this journey and will work diligently to advance it further." The development of Tehri Lake is part of the Pratam Gram of Timan village project, with an investment of Rs 1.3 billion already made for the lake's enhancement and the Ring Road construction.
Dhami encouraged players to fully dedicate themselves to their sports, assuring government support. He expressed confidence that young players with dedication, enthusiasm, and self-confidence would make India proud on global stages. Blooming as a tourist attraction, Tehri Lake's development under CM Dhami's leadership is providing new opportunities for local youth.
ALSO READ
Boosting Tourism: Andhra Pradesh Eyes Disney-Style Theme Parks
Odisha's Go-Homestay Portal: A New Era of Community-Led Tourism
Air France Halts Cuba Flights Amid Fuel Shortage: Impact on Tourism and Economy
Enhancing Visitor Safety: Assam Polices' Tourism Policing Initiative
Middle East Tourism Faces Turbulence Amid Conflict