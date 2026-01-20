Left Menu

Will Malajczuk Blazes Fastest Century in U19 World Cup History

Australia's Will Malajczuk broke the record for the fastest century in ICC U19 World Cup history. His explosive 102 off 55 balls propelled Australia to an eight-wicket win over Japan. Openers Malajczuk and Nitesh Samuel set the pace, helping secure Australia's place in the Super Sixes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Windhoek | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:50 IST
Will Malajczuk Blazes Fastest Century in U19 World Cup History
Australia's left-handed batter, Will Malajczuk, made history at the ICC U19 World Cup by smashing the fastest century in the tournament's records. His record-breaking 102 from just 55 deliveries steered Australia to a dominating eight-wicket win over Japan on Tuesday.

As Japan set a target of 202 after opting to bat first, Malajczuk played a pivotal role right from the start. Alongside Nitesh Samuel, Malajczuk put together a powerful 135-run opening partnership, effortlessly surpassing the Japanese score. Malajczuk's aggressive play saw him craft the fastest fifty in U19 World Cup history in just 23 balls before blasting the quickest century in merely 51 balls.

In addition to Malajczuk's explosive innings, Samuel's unbeaten 60 sealed Australia's place in the Super Sixes. Despite Japan's Hugo Tani-Kelly contributing a knock of 79 not out, their target was decimated promptly, leaving Australia second in Group A, trailing behind Sri Lanka on run rate.

