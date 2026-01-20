Titans' New Coach, NBA Injuries, and Tennis Triumphs: A Sports Roundup
In recent sports news, Robert Saleh is set to become Tennessee Titans' head coach. NBA's Jimmy Butler III suffered an ACL injury, while Jannik Sinner and Naomi Osaka delivered powerful performances at the Australian Open. Puma signed a global kit deal with McLaren, and Marcus Foligno achieved his first NHL hat trick.
Robert Saleh, the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, is poised to be named the next head coach for the Tennessee Titans, as reported by multiple media outlets on Monday night. This marks Saleh's second opportunity to lead an NFL team.
Golden State Warriors' forward Jimmy Butler III has suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee during a 135-112 victory over the Miami Heat. Butler, a six-time All-Star, had been contributing 17 points before the injury occurred late in the third quarter.
In the tennis world, Jannik Sinner's journey to claim a third consecutive Australian Open title began solidly with opponent Hugo Gaston's retirement mid-match. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka advanced to the second round after a nail-biting win over Antonia Ruzic, capturing Melbourne's fashion spotlight with her vibrant, ocean-themed ensemble.
