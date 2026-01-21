Left Menu

Drama Unfolds on Day 4 of Australian Open: Key Matches and Results

Day four of the Australian Open delivered intense matches and surprising upsets. Mirra Andreeva triumphed over Maria Sakkari, while Karolina Muchova defeated Alycia Parks. Coco Gauff secured a straight-sets win, and Carlos Alcaraz continued his quest for a Grand Slam. Alexander Bublik maintained his winning streak.

Day four of the Australian Open brought thrilling contests and unexpected twists on the courts. Czech player Karolina Muchova, seeded 19th, overcame an initial setback to beat American Alycia Parks. Meanwhile, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva showcased her prowess against Greece's Maria Sakkari with a commanding performance.

Elsewhere, Alexander Bublik continued his winning streak, exhibiting remarkable form to advance past Marton Fucsovics. World number one Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff also delivered emphatic victories, each progressing to the next round with ease.

While some favorites moved forward, the day wasn't without its surprises. Britain's Emma Raducanu was ousted by Austria's Anastasia Potapova, and fiery matches like that of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina highlighted the competitive spirit at Melbourne Park.

