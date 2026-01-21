Left Menu

Highlights from the World of Sports: NBA, Olympics, and More

The latest sports news features the Raptors' victory over the Warriors, UCLA's upset win against Purdue, and updates on the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics venues. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Lightning's winning streak continues, and Baker Mayfield critiques his former coach on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:27 IST
In the world of sports, the Toronto Raptors secured a decisive win over the Golden State Warriors, capitalizing on Jimmy Butler's absence. Butler, who suffered a torn ACL, left the Warriors struggling as the Raptors surged ahead early.

Meanwhile, in college basketball, UCLA pulled off an impressive upset against No. 4 Purdue, showcasing the team's resilience and skill on the court. As the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics approach, organizers are rushing to complete key venues, including a sliding center and ice hockey stadium.

The Tampa Bay Lightning extended their remarkable 14-game point streak with a victory over the San Jose Sharks. In football, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield publicly criticized his former coach Kevin Stefanski, stirring discussions in the NFL community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

