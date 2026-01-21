Highlights from the World of Sports: NBA, Olympics, and More
The latest sports news features the Raptors' victory over the Warriors, UCLA's upset win against Purdue, and updates on the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics venues. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Lightning's winning streak continues, and Baker Mayfield critiques his former coach on social media.
In the world of sports, the Toronto Raptors secured a decisive win over the Golden State Warriors, capitalizing on Jimmy Butler's absence. Butler, who suffered a torn ACL, left the Warriors struggling as the Raptors surged ahead early.
Meanwhile, in college basketball, UCLA pulled off an impressive upset against No. 4 Purdue, showcasing the team's resilience and skill on the court. As the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics approach, organizers are rushing to complete key venues, including a sliding center and ice hockey stadium.
The Tampa Bay Lightning extended their remarkable 14-game point streak with a victory over the San Jose Sharks. In football, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield publicly criticized his former coach Kevin Stefanski, stirring discussions in the NFL community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- NBA
- Raptors
- Olympics
- Lightning
- Baker Mayfield
- UCLA
- Winter Olympics
- Milano-Cortina
- Butler