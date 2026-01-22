Injury Setback for Barcelona’s Precious Pedri: Champions League Clash Concerns

Barcelona's Champions League triumph over Slavia Prague was marred by a significant setback when midfielder Pedri sustained a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old was replaced by Dani Olmo in the 61st minute after going down near midfield during a breakaway.

Coach Hansi Flick expressed concerns over Pedri's injury, stating the exact nature and extent remain uncertain. The young midfielder, who assisted one of Fermín López's first-half goals, is a crucial part of the squad.

Teammate Fermín López conveyed hopes for Pedri's quick recovery, emphasizing the team's need for his skill on the field. Barcelona, already missing forward Lamine Yamal due to suspension, prepares to meet Oviedo in their upcoming Spanish league match.