CISF Commission Historic Sports Batch to Bolster Olympic Medal Hopes

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has made history by inducting its largest-ever contingent of 324 sports personnel, with the strategic goal of boosting India's performance and medal prospects at the Olympics and other significant sporting events.

The inclusion features 171 women, marking a significant effort towards gender equality in the force. The recruits successfully completed their training in Deoli, Rajasthan, with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya present to witness the momentous occasion.

India is ambitiously bidding to host the 2036 Olympic Games, and this recruitment drive is part of a larger strategy to elevate the nation's position in the global sports arena.

