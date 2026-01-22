Left Menu

CISF Commission Historic Sports Batch to Bolster Olympic Medal Hopes

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has inducted 324 sports personnel, including 171 women, aiming to enhance India's medal tally at national and international sports events. The recruitment, its largest sports quota drive, aligns with India's bid for the 2036 Olympics. The personnel undergo rigorous training, joining as Head Constables.

Updated: 22-01-2026 13:13 IST
CISF Commission Historic Sports Batch to Bolster Olympic Medal Hopes
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has made history by inducting its largest-ever contingent of 324 sports personnel, with the strategic goal of boosting India's performance and medal prospects at the Olympics and other significant sporting events.

The inclusion features 171 women, marking a significant effort towards gender equality in the force. The recruits successfully completed their training in Deoli, Rajasthan, with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya present to witness the momentous occasion.

India is ambitiously bidding to host the 2036 Olympic Games, and this recruitment drive is part of a larger strategy to elevate the nation's position in the global sports arena.

