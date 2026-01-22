Ligue 1 Showdown: PSG and Marseille Aim to Rebound
Following defeats in the Champions League, PSG and Marseille focus on Ligue 1 performance. PSG confronts Auxerre, seeking to regain confidence, while Marseille faces leader Lens. With Lens in top form, winning ten consecutive games, both teams strive to assert their dominance in the French football scene.
- Country:
- France
Following midweek losses in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille face a crucial weekend in Ligue 1. PSG, the previous season's European champion, aims to bounce back against Auxerre after a defeat by Sporting, while Marseille seeks redemption after a home loss to Liverpool.
Luis Enrique, PSG's manager, acknowledges the need for his team to improve its form, emphasizing the importance of regaining control of the league. Meanwhile, Marseille prepares for a critical encounter with Lens, the current leader, riding high on a 10-match winning streak.
Key players like Adrien Thomasson and Achraf Hakimi are set to make significant impacts, while legal issues off the field, involving PSG defender Lucas Hernandez, add complexities to the narrative. The matches this weekend are poised to be decisive for both French football giants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Discusses U.S. Security Guarantees and Peace Efforts
Zelenskiy and Trump's Strategic Dialogue on Security and Recovery
Zelenskiy Criticizes Europe's Disjointed Stance on Greenland Dispute
Zelenskiy and Trump Strengthen Ties: A Step Forward for Ukraine
Diplomatic Dance: Trump, Zelenskiy, and Putin on the Ukraine Peace Process