Gukesh Strives for Victory at Tata Steel Masters

India's young chess sensation D Gukesh is gearing up to meet Uzbekistan's joint leader Nodirbek Abdusattorov in a highly anticipated encounter in the sixth round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament.

Despite an uneven start with four draws and one win, Gukesh, known for his resilient play, aims to secure a leading position. Meanwhile, fellow Indian participants Arjun Erigaisi and defending champion Praggnanandhaa have also experienced mixed results so far, both looking to bounce back from recent setbacks.

As the prestigious tournament enters its sixth round, players from around the world continue to showcase their skills in this challenging round-robin format. The competition remains fierce, with each player determined to prove their mettle on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)