Gukesh Strives for Victory at Tata Steel Masters

India's chess prodigy D Gukesh faces off against Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the Tata Steel Masters. With four draws and one victory so far, Gukesh is eager for a win. Following mixed performances, his counterparts Arjun Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa, and Aravindh Chithambaram aim to improve in the upcoming rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wijkaanzee | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:28 IST
D Gukesh

India's young chess sensation D Gukesh is gearing up to meet Uzbekistan's joint leader Nodirbek Abdusattorov in a highly anticipated encounter in the sixth round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament.

Despite an uneven start with four draws and one win, Gukesh, known for his resilient play, aims to secure a leading position. Meanwhile, fellow Indian participants Arjun Erigaisi and defending champion Praggnanandhaa have also experienced mixed results so far, both looking to bounce back from recent setbacks.

As the prestigious tournament enters its sixth round, players from around the world continue to showcase their skills in this challenging round-robin format. The competition remains fierce, with each player determined to prove their mettle on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

