Sizzling Showdowns: Heat Wave Tests Players at Australian Open

Amidst blistering heat, Jannik Sinner battled through a cramp-imposed crisis to remain in contention at the Australian Open. Facing Eliot Spizzirri, Sinner found relief when play was temporarily halted by an extreme heat policy, allowing him to secure a 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory.

With temperatures soaring to nearly 40 degrees Celsius, tournament organizers invoked measures to combat the heat, shutting stadium roofs to continue main showcourt matches. Americans Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula triumphed in their matches, demonstrating poise under scorching conditions.

The intense heat impacted match attendance, with numbers dropping to 51,048, significantly lower than the previous year. Despite this, players like Ben Shelton powered through, benefiting from closed roofs to manage the severe climate. Meanwhile, seasoned competitors like Novak Djokovic continued their campaigns indoors.