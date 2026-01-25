Early Exits for Indian Juniors at Australian Open
Indian juniors Maaya Rajeshwaran Ravathi and Arnav Paparkar faced early exits at the Australian Open's junior competition, losing their first-round matches. Maaya fell to Anna Pushkareva, while Paparkar was defeated by Vihan Reddy. Despite the losses, Paparkar will serve as a practice partner for India's Davis Cup squad.
- Country:
- Australia
The singles campaign for Indian juniors at the junior Australian Open drew to a swift conclusion as both Maaya Rajeshwaran Ravathi and Arnav Paparkar were defeated in the opening round on Sunday.
In the girls' category, Maaya struggled against Anna Pushkareva, losing 4-6, 1-6. Despite a competitive first set, Maaya couldn't maintain her pace as Pushkareva dominated the second set with increased aggression.
Meanwhile, in the boys' singles, Arnav Paparkar exited early after a 3-6, 4-6 defeat to American Vihan Reddy. Paparkar battled fiercely but faltered at critical points, with Reddy holding firm to close out the straight-sets victory. Despite the loss, Paparkar has been selected as a practice partner for India's Davis Cup squad in their upcoming tie against the Netherlands.