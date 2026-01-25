Owen Coyle Returns: A New Chapter for Jamshedpur FC

In a significant move for Jamshedpur FC, the Indian Super League club has announced the reappointment of English coach Owen Coyle. Coyle's return follows a historic 2021–22 campaign under his leadership, where Jamshedpur clinched the coveted ISL League Winners' Shield.

Coyle, who has enjoyed successful tenures with both Jamshedpur and Chennaiyin FC, expressed his excitement about rejoining the 'Men of Steel.' He aims to build on the team's past successes and set new benchmarks in the competitive ISL environment.

His reappointment is met with optimism, as Jamshedpur FC CEO Mukul Choudhari lauds Coyle as a vital asset. The upcoming ISL season is expected to be challenging, but with Coyle at the helm, the club is poised for another strong campaign.