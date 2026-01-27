Vidarbha Seeks Redemption in Crucial Ranji Trophy Clash

Defending champions Vidarbha are set to face Uttar Pradesh in a crucial Ranji Trophy encounter, which they must win to advance to the quarter-finals. The match is scheduled to be played at the VCA Stadium from January 29.

Vidarbha, two-time tournament winners, are currently placed third in Elite Group A, trailing behind Andhra and Jharkhand. Despite having 25 points from six matches, Vidarbha's net run rate of 1.578 places them marginally behind Jharkhand, which holds a rate of 1.605.

After a setback against Andhra in their last outing, Harsh Dubey will continue to lead the squad. As the team seeks to regain momentum, Yash Thakur has been recalled to bolster their bowling attack. Meanwhile, key player Akshay Wadkar remains sidelined due to a wrist injury.