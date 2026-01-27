Left Menu

Vidarbha Seeks Redemption in Crucial Ranji Trophy Clash

Vidarbha, defending champions, are set for a must-win Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh. Currently third in Elite Group A, Vidarbha needs a top-two finish to advance to the quarter-finals. Harsh Dubey leads the team with Yash Thakur recalled for the crucial match, seeking redemption after a recent defeat by Andhra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:14 IST
Defending champions Vidarbha are set to face Uttar Pradesh in a crucial Ranji Trophy encounter, which they must win to advance to the quarter-finals. The match is scheduled to be played at the VCA Stadium from January 29.

Vidarbha, two-time tournament winners, are currently placed third in Elite Group A, trailing behind Andhra and Jharkhand. Despite having 25 points from six matches, Vidarbha's net run rate of 1.578 places them marginally behind Jharkhand, which holds a rate of 1.605.

After a setback against Andhra in their last outing, Harsh Dubey will continue to lead the squad. As the team seeks to regain momentum, Yash Thakur has been recalled to bolster their bowling attack. Meanwhile, key player Akshay Wadkar remains sidelined due to a wrist injury.

