India Dominates Zimbabwe in U-19 World Cup Super Six Clash

India's U-19 cricket team showcased their supremacy by defeating Zimbabwe by a massive 204-run margin in their opening Super Six match of the World Cup on Tuesday. The star of the show was Vihaan Malhotra, who displayed poise and precision to score an unbeaten 109, aiding India in amassing a grand total of 352 for 8.

Abhigyan Kundu played a crucial role with a swift 61-run knock, building partnerships that were vital in setting the tone of the innings. India's bowlers maintained the pressure, with RS Ambrish and Henil Patel securing early wickets, which left Zimbabwe struggling at 24 for 3 within the first nine overs.

Despite resistance from Zimbabwe's Kian Blignaut and Leeroy Chiwaula, India's aggressive bowling unit, led by skipper Ayush Mhatre, dismantled the batting order, bundling Zimbabwe out for 148 runs. This victory places India at the top of Group 2, reinforcing their stature as tournament favorites.

