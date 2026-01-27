Left Menu

India Dominates Zimbabwe in U-19 World Cup Super Six Clash

In the U-19 World Cup, India crushed Zimbabwe with a 204-run victory. Vihaan Malhotra hit an unbeaten century, and Abhigyan Kundu added 61 runs. India's bowlers were relentless, swiftly toppling Zimbabwe's batting line-up. India leads Group 2 of the Super Six, showcasing a powerful all-round performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:51 IST
India Dominates Zimbabwe in U-19 World Cup Super Six Clash
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

India's U-19 cricket team showcased their supremacy by defeating Zimbabwe by a massive 204-run margin in their opening Super Six match of the World Cup on Tuesday. The star of the show was Vihaan Malhotra, who displayed poise and precision to score an unbeaten 109, aiding India in amassing a grand total of 352 for 8.

Abhigyan Kundu played a crucial role with a swift 61-run knock, building partnerships that were vital in setting the tone of the innings. India's bowlers maintained the pressure, with RS Ambrish and Henil Patel securing early wickets, which left Zimbabwe struggling at 24 for 3 within the first nine overs.

Despite resistance from Zimbabwe's Kian Blignaut and Leeroy Chiwaula, India's aggressive bowling unit, led by skipper Ayush Mhatre, dismantled the batting order, bundling Zimbabwe out for 148 runs. This victory places India at the top of Group 2, reinforcing their stature as tournament favorites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026