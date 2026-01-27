Left Menu

Thrilling Clash: Delhi Capitals Face off with Gardner's Bowling Mastery

In an exciting cricket match, Delhi Capitals scored 171 runs in 20 overs against a strong bowling side. Key contributions came from Niki Prasad with 47 runs. Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad took three wickets, while Sophie Devine claimed four, putting pressure on Delhi's batting lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:25 IST
Thrilling Clash: Delhi Capitals Face off with Gardner's Bowling Mastery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Capitals put up a spirited fight by scoring 171 runs in their innings, but they faced fierce competition from the opposition's effective bowling attack.

Niki Prasad led the scoring for the Capitals, amassing 47 runs. Despite Prasad's best efforts, the batting lineup struggled against the likes of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sophie Devine.

Gayakwad dismantled the Capitals' batting order with her three wickets, while Devine's four-wicket haul added to the pressure, showcasing a masterclass in bowling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026