Thrilling Clash: Delhi Capitals Face off with Gardner's Bowling Mastery

The Delhi Capitals put up a spirited fight by scoring 171 runs in their innings, but they faced fierce competition from the opposition's effective bowling attack.

Niki Prasad led the scoring for the Capitals, amassing 47 runs. Despite Prasad's best efforts, the batting lineup struggled against the likes of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sophie Devine.

Gayakwad dismantled the Capitals' batting order with her three wickets, while Devine's four-wicket haul added to the pressure, showcasing a masterclass in bowling.

(With inputs from agencies.)