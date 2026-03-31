Punjab Kings' Bowling Brilliance Restrains Gujarat Titans

In a gripping Indian Premier League face-off, Punjab Kings executed a tactical bowling strategy that constrained Gujarat Titans to a modest total of 162 for six.

The standout performance came from Vijaykumar Vyshak, who claimed three vital wickets, ably supported by Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen.

Gujarat's innings was anchored by skipper Shubman Gill, alongside notable contributions from Jos Buttler and Glenn Phillips.

(With inputs from agencies.)