Punjab Kings' Bowling Brilliance Restrains Gujarat Titans
Punjab Kings displayed a disciplined bowling performance to limit Gujarat Titans to 162 runs in an IPL match. Key bowlers Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marco Jansen excelled in taking crucial wickets, while Gujarat's top scorers included Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Glenn Phillips.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:31 IST
In a gripping Indian Premier League face-off, Punjab Kings executed a tactical bowling strategy that constrained Gujarat Titans to a modest total of 162 for six.
The standout performance came from Vijaykumar Vyshak, who claimed three vital wickets, ably supported by Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen.
Gujarat's innings was anchored by skipper Shubman Gill, alongside notable contributions from Jos Buttler and Glenn Phillips.
(With inputs from agencies.)