Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Injury Adds to PSG's Woes

PSG's challenges mount as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffers an ankle injury after a tackle during the Champions League match against Newcastle. Coach Luis Enrique hopes for positive news despite the ongoing injury issues plaguing the team. Kvaratskhelia's injury adds to a list of sidelined key players this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:50 IST
Paris Saint-Germain's injury troubles compounded after star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hobbled off with a right ankle injury during the Champions League clash against Newcastle on Wednesday. The winger was fouled by Anthony Elanga at Parc des Princes, forcing an early exit from the game.

PSG coach Luis Enrique expressed concern over Kvaratskhelia's condition, stating, "Once again we have an injured player. It's complicated. I hope I'm wrong and receive good news tomorrow." Right back Achraf Hakimi, previously injured at the same venue, assisted Kvaratskhelia off the field.

Before his unfortunate injury, Kvaratskhelia had been instrumental in setting up a goal for midfielder Vitinha. His setback adds to PSG's injury list this season, which includes Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, Nuno Mendes, and Matvei Safonov, all facing injuries at various stages.

