Pakistan Commits to T20 World Cup Amidst Speculation

Despite rumors, Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad is set to depart for Colombo on February 2. The PCB supports Bangladesh's security concerns but must maintain ICC relations. Speculation about boycotting is deemed baseless, as the PCB Chairman emphasizes a stable future for Pakistan cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:52 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed its plans for the T20 World Cup squad to fly to Colombo on February 2, effectively dispelling any rumors of a boycott. Sources within the board indicated that logistical preparations are already underway for the team's early departure.

The PCB has extended its support to the Bangladesh Cricket Board over security concerns regarding playing in India but remains committed to the tournament to avoid damaging its standing with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Under a current tripartite agreement, all matches between India and Pakistan through 2027 will occur at neutral venues.

Official statements clarified that when PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi engaged with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, he stressed the importance of maintaining strong relationships with the ICC and other member boards to ensure Pakistan cricket's future. Claims of a Pakistani boycott have been dismissed as illogical, emphasizing that politics should remain separate from sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

