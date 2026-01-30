Alpine skiing-Vonn crashes in Crans-Montana downhill

U.S. Alpine ‌ski great Lindsey Vonn crashed out of ⁠the last women's World Cup downhill before the Milano ​Cortina Olympics on Friday.

The 41-year-old, ‍in winning form as she heads towards an astonishing Olympic ⁠comeback ‌next ⁠week, lost her balance and ‍crashed into the side netting, ​with her airbag apparently inflating.

The ⁠race was interrupted. Vonn was ⁠able to get back up on her skis ⁠but seemingly in some pain ⁠from ‌her left leg.

