Alpine skiing-Vonn crashes in Crans-Montana downhill
U.S. Alpine ski great Lindsey Vonn crashed out of the last women's World Cup downhill before the Milano Cortina Olympics on Friday.
The 41-year-old, in winning form as she heads towards an astonishing Olympic comeback next week, lost her balance and crashed into the side netting, with her airbag apparently inflating.
The race was interrupted. Vonn was able to get back up on her skis but seemingly in some pain from her left leg.
