SBI's first STAR Awards reinforce culture of employee recognition beyond professional roles

Setty stated that the STAR Awards reflect the banks continued emphasis on recognising excellence beyond professional roles and fostering a culture of recognition, and the initiative is expected to encourage employees by acknowledging their diverse talents, achievements, and contributions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:01 IST
Country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) held its inaugural edition of the SBI STAR Awards, appreciating its employees for their excellence outside their professional roles. Introduced in September 2025, the awards celebrate exceptional achievements across five diverse categories, viz. arts (visual and performing), culture, games & sports, literature and social & environmental initiatives. The awards were presented by the bank's Chairman, Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, at a ceremony on the Republic Day. This inaugural edition of the STAR Awards received an encouraging response, with over 2,100 nominations received from its employees across the bank, it said, adding that the awardees were selected through a structured and transparent evaluation process. Setty stated that the STAR Awards reflect the bank's continued emphasis on recognising excellence beyond professional roles and fostering a culture of recognition, and the initiative is expected to encourage employees by acknowledging their diverse talents, achievements, and contributions. ''At SBI, we value our people in their entirety, as professionals, creators, and citizens making a difference. The STAR Awards further reinforce our commitment to honouring Bank's multi-talented employees and broadening our collective perspective,'' he added. With a workforce of over 2,46,000 employees, State Bank of India fosters an inclusive and empowering workplace that celebrates individuality and purpose alongside professional excellence.

