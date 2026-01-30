Parampal Singh Guron and Ganemat Sekhon win Skeet Trial 1 Finals

Parampal Singh Guron held his nerve in the shootout to edge past Olympian Anantjeet Singh Naruka to secure the top spot in Skeet Trial 1 of the National Selection Trials 1&2 (Group A), while Ganemat Sekhon finished on top in the Women's event here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range on Friday. Zorawar Singh Bedi and Sanyogita Shekhawat took top honours in the Junior Men's and Women's category respectively, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Parampal Singh Guron scored 34 hits out of 36 in the new format of Skeet finals, the same as Anantjeet, who was leading until the final series, where he missed one target. Parampal hit all four targets while Anantjeet missed one in the shoot-off to ensure top place for the experienced shooter. Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan secured third spot with a score of 29. In the new ISSF format, where eight shooters qualify for the finals, Man Singh topped qualification with a score of 123 while Anantjeet scored 120. Parampal, Mairaj and National champion Gurjoat Singh scored 118 each, and Mohammed Sheeraz Sheikh and Munek Battula scored 116 each to complete the top eight.

In the women's finals, Ganemat Sekhon, who squeezed into the finals as the eighth qualifier, shot consistently to secure top spot with a score of 33 out of 36, edging past Parinaaz Dhaliwal, who finished on 32. Darshna Rathore took the third spot with a score of 24. Earlier in the qualification, Parinaaz qualified on top with 117 above Vanshika Tiwari who scored 115 followed by Darshna Rathore and Raiza Dhillon who scored 114. Maheshwari Chauhan and Yashasvi Rathore scored 113 and Mansi Raghuvanshi completed the top eight with 112.

In the Men's Junior finals, Zorawar Singh Bedi shot 35 out of 36 in the finals after qualifying on top spot with 117 in qualification. Yuvek Battula secured second spot in the finals with 34 hits after qualifying with a score of 109 while Gurfateh Singh Sandhu finished in third with 28 hits, qualifying for the finals with a score of 110. Ishaan Singh Libra and Yashvardhan Singh Rajawat scored 114 each in qualification followed by Yuvaan who scored 113. Navneet Singh Bhadouriya (111) and Harviraj Singh (108) completed the top eight.

In the Junior Women's finals, Sanyogita Shekhawat finished on top with a score of 28 after qualifying in seventh place with a score of 101. Kajal Singh Baghel who qualified in eighth place with a score of 100, secured second spot with a score of 27. Risham Kaur Guron who topped qualification with a score of 110, took the third spot with a score of 23. Agrima Kanwar and Venkat Lakshmi Lakku finished second and third in qualification with scores of 109 respectively followed by Kamna Udawat and Parmeet Kaur who hit 104 each. Oshmi Shrivas who scored 102 completed the top eight.

Skeet action will continue tomorrow with the first 75 targets of Trails 2 scheduled. (ANI)

